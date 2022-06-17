Previous
Air balloon by hoopydoo
171 / 365

Air balloon

This was actually taken last evening, but it looked so peaceful as it floated across the sunset I thought I would share it with you…
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
