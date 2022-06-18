Previous
Next
My first baby Cue! by hoopydoo
172 / 365

My first baby Cue!

I was very late in potting my Cues up so was delighted, this morning, on seeing the first one appearing!
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The flowers are a lovely vibrant yellow. Hope that you get a good harvest. It’s looking promising.
June 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise