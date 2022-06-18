Sign up
172 / 365
My first baby Cue!
I was very late in potting my Cues up so was delighted, this morning, on seeing the first one appearing!
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
1
0
Hoopydoo
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
Tags
30dayswild2022
,
babycuecumber
Susan Wakely
ace
The flowers are a lovely vibrant yellow. Hope that you get a good harvest. It’s looking promising.
June 18th, 2022
