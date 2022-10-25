Previous
Next
clouds.. by hoopydoo
288 / 365

clouds..

..this was taken late afternoon on Sunday..an hour later was driving home and just on the motorway when the most horrendous storm started!! I thought the clouds looked like a bear playing with a mini cloud!,
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise