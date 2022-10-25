Sign up
288 / 365
clouds..
..this was taken late afternoon on Sunday..an hour later was driving home and just on the motorway when the most horrendous storm started!! I thought the clouds looked like a bear playing with a mini cloud!,
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
0
0
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Tags
cloud
,
oct22words
