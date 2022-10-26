Previous
plant by hoopydoo
289 / 365

plant

…how I feel, sometimes, at the end of the day….tired and dropping!
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
Cazzi ace
Fading but still adding colour to your garden.
October 26th, 2022  
