Previous
Next
Through the window by hoopydoo
Photo 372

Through the window

Out shopping this morning this window caught my eye….I did not go in!!
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Hoopydoo

@hoopydoo
I now live in Kent although I was born and grew up in London. Had a career break and went and worked in New Zealand...
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise