Photo 1972
Spotted flowers 4-28-20
No idea what these are, but they don't look real...look more like something cut from origami paper.
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
VS995
Taken
28th April 2020 7:25pm
Tags
spring
