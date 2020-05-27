Previous
6 petals, green bud? by houser934
Photo 2004

6 petals, green bud?

Another mystery plant growing in someone's lawn. This time the flowers are about an inch (25mm) across. It looks like the buds are green on the outside...?
27th May 2020

