On the table... by houser934
Photo 2010

On the table...

So, sitting at the dining room table sorting photos and playing around..... Can you see what it is?
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Kathryn

ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
SandraD ace
Intriguing shot Kathryn. Is it a water filter? The vertical lines hit the light beautifully. Fav
June 2nd, 2020  
