After the storm... by houser934
After the storm...

A big "front" came through yesterday: high winds, hail--in places, and the temperature dropped 20 degrees in 15 minutes. A neighbor wasn't so lucky as this old tree landed right on top of the house.
Kathryn

ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
