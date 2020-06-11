Previous
Next
Measuring the days by houser934
Photo 2019

Measuring the days

At the end of the day, what will be the measure of our time here? 1 3/4 seems about right.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Kathryn

ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
553% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise