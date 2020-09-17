Previous
Next
Dead leaves by houser934
Photo 2057

Dead leaves

It's been a dry summer, so some of the leaves are falling before they turn color. Still, it's a sure sign of autumn.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Kathryn

ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
563% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise