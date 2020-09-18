Previous
Next
Grocery shopping by houser934
Photo 2058

Grocery shopping

Masks? Check. Distancing? Well, pretty close. People are really pretty good in our town, thankfully.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Kathryn

ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
563% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise