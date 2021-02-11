Sign up
Photo 2191
Wet/Dry Warm/Cold Snow 02-11-2
The air is cold; the sun is warm. The cleared sidewalk is almost dry; the unplowed street is still snow covered and slippery. There is even a puddle at the end of the walk. Welcome to Winter in the Midwest US.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
0
0
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
2630
photos
41
followers
57
following
600% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
11th February 2021 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
