Wet/Dry Warm/Cold Snow 02-11-2 by houser934
Wet/Dry Warm/Cold Snow 02-11-2

The air is cold; the sun is warm. The cleared sidewalk is almost dry; the unplowed street is still snow covered and slippery. There is even a puddle at the end of the walk. Welcome to Winter in the Midwest US.
