Previous
Next
Cloudy Sunset 02-12-21 by houser934
Photo 2192

Cloudy Sunset 02-12-21

There were light clouds all day, with a gentle slow snowfall on and off...but when we went for a walk around the block you could just see the hint of sunset on the Western horizon...even though it was still snowing. Winter.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Kathryn

ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
600% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bep
Lovely wintry scene.
February 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise