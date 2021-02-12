Sign up
Photo 2192
Cloudy Sunset 02-12-21
There were light clouds all day, with a gentle slow snowfall on and off...but when we went for a walk around the block you could just see the hint of sunset on the Western horizon...even though it was still snowing. Winter.
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
Kathryn
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
sunset
winter
Bep
Lovely wintry scene.
February 12th, 2021
