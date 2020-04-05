Previous
Day 5: 30-shots of Hands by houser934
Photo 404

Day 5: 30-shots of Hands

Making masks. The government has asked everyone to wear masks when going to the store, but there are none to be bought...so everyone is making their own. This is the first time I've had the sewing machine out in years!

5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Kathryn

@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
Photo Details

