Photo 418
Day 19 - 30 Shots of hand
Reaching toward a partly cloudy sky. What does the future bring? Clouds? Sun? Unsure...but the trees says "Spring!"
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
2384
photos
40
followers
58
following
Tags
hand
,
trees
,
spring
,
30-shots2020
