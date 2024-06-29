Sign up
8 / 365
Coming down is easier
Grand-daughter enjoyed the decent more than her first climb, but she did it.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
howozzie
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest.
climbing
grand-daughter
