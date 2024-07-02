Previous
Butterfly fluttering by by howozzie
11 / 365

Butterfly fluttering by

Nice day for hiking. This fellow seemed to want to pose for photo.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

howozzie

@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Hello and Greetings from Edmonton Alberta Canada. Very nice shot
July 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise