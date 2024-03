Easter Rolags

I really did mean to find a landscape shot or something this Easter weekend, but the other half has brought home a head cold & neither of us have the energy.



Instead I've been playing with my blending board to try get my technique down.

These are two of the sets of rolags I've made.

The first set are inspired by watching the lava flows from the Icelandic volcano. The second are rather obviously a rainbow.

They are a mix of merino, corriedale & bamboo.