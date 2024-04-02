Previous
Temperature Blanket 2024 - March Update by humphreyhippo
27 / 365

Temperature Blanket 2024 - March Update

Quick update shot - even though the light was a bit drab.
The big block of purple is the first week in March which was quite chilly, but the month got steadily warmer after that.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
☠northy ace
Very nice!
April 2nd, 2024  
