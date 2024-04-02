Sign up
Previous
27 / 365
Temperature Blanket 2024 - March Update
Quick update shot - even though the light was a bit drab.
The big block of purple is the first week in March which was quite chilly, but the month got steadily warmer after that.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
3841
photos
82
followers
29
following
Tags
crochet
,
diary shot
,
iphone 12 mini
,
temp blanket project
☠northy
ace
Very nice!
April 2nd, 2024
