Finally finished by first real handspun project.This is the Tunisian crochet Adventurous scarf It's made from 1130 metres of drop-spindle handspun yarn, comprised of 13 different spinning projects. It covers learning to chain-ply on the fly, using a diz, making a blend on a hackle, making my own rolags and the final yellow corner is spun from roving hand-painted with food colouring & vinegar in the kitchen. :)Final measurement is 223cm x 36cm x 89 days.I'm pretty pleased with it. :)