Previous
72 / 365
The Five Splooches
Yes the OH came up with the title.
I have so many shots of these cygnets. They traipsed across the ankle-deep mud of the low-tide Mudeford lagoon - making the most comical noise. Never really got a stand-out winner, so went for a picture that will remind me of them.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
0
1
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
3886
photos
79
followers
27
following
19% complete
64
65
66
67
69
70
71
72
3
1
2024
DSC-RX10M4
24th August 2024 7:02pm
swans
,
mudeford
,
cygnets
,
rx10
,
sony rx10 iv
