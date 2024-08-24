Previous
The Five Splooches by humphreyhippo
72 / 365

The Five Splooches

Yes the OH came up with the title.

I have so many shots of these cygnets. They traipsed across the ankle-deep mud of the low-tide Mudeford lagoon - making the most comical noise. Never really got a stand-out winner, so went for a picture that will remind me of them.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise