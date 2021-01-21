Previous
Next
capturing the wind by iiwi
306 / 365

capturing the wind

It is stormy today!
My town was a small town surrounded by lands of a couple of estates in former days. So in a lot of neigbourhoods you still find the old estatebuilding, but the lands are rebuild for mass-living, as here.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

iiwi

@iiwi
I moved since last time to Zeist in the Netherlands. My objective here is to make snapshot of how we live here, go out every...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise