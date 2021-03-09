Previous
Next
fields of heather by iiwi
350 / 365

fields of heather

We are bringing the nature back in our city limits, by replanting surrounding forest trees and heatherfields as communal areas.
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

iiwi

@iiwi
I moved since last time to Zeist in the Netherlands. My objective here is to make snapshot of how we live here, go out every...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise