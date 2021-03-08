Previous
Next
self designed house by iiwi
349 / 365

self designed house

One of the self designed houses. This one is made with organic materials only.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

iiwi

@iiwi
I moved since last time to Zeist in the Netherlands. My objective here is to make snapshot of how we live here, go out every...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
I would love to live there!
March 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise