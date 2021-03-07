quiet street in the morning

I went for a walk in another part of my city called Kerckebosch. This is a street with houses people could design themselves. You can see they all look different. Some have solarpanels, others a roof with solartiles of reed. The trees you see here are the same species as in the forest surrounding the area, making the living area and the forest more a whole. Some people were financial lucky and could buy two plots of land and build more majestic houses. It is an example project in ecological building.