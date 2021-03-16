Previous
gold rush by iiwi
357 / 365

gold rush

This is a bank building. It is comon knowledge that the gold reserve of the country is stashed somewhere in my city.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

iiwi

@iiwi
I moved since last time to Zeist in the Netherlands. My objective here is to make snapshot of how we live here, go out every...
