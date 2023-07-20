Sign up
105 / 365
Looking up the staircase
In The Rookery building built in 1886 by architect’s Burnham and Root.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th July 2023 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
architecture
,
chicago
Lesley
ace
Fascinating! I couldn’t tell if we were looking up or down.
July 21st, 2023
