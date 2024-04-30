Previous
Morning Reflection by illinilass
Photo 368

Morning Reflection

Most mornings I enjoy this reflection on my kitchen counter. Most of the sea glass is from a beach in Colliere, France.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Nice reflections!
April 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise