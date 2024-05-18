Sign up
Previous
61 / 365
MISTY-May words
Luckily I was up early 5:55 AM!!! To see the mist over the newly planted corn field. After coming back inside and looking at the photos it looks like it could almost be a lake under the mist.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
0
0
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
18th May 2024 5:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misty
,
may24words
