Winchester, Illinois by illinilass
Photo 395

Winchester, Illinois

Train station, now the Historical Society of Winchester and Scott county.
My folks were from here, my father’s grandparents came from Yorkshire to Scott county.
We were down here today to decorate graves.
28th May 2024 28th May 24

KV ace
Nicely maintained building and grounds.
May 28th, 2024  
