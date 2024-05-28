Sign up
Winchester, Illinois
Train station, now the Historical Society of Winchester and Scott county.
My folks were from here, my father’s grandparents came from Yorkshire to Scott county.
We were down here today to decorate graves.
28th May 2024
28th May 24
KV
ace
Nicely maintained building and grounds.
May 28th, 2024
