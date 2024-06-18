Sign up
Previous
Photo 414
Nice home
Over in Bloomington today, drove through some nice neighbourhoods and this one caught my eye.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
18th June 2024 7:20pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
home
,
illinois
,
bloomington
Glover Shearron, Jr.
I guess so!!
June 19th, 2024
Harry J Benson
Nice house and lawn
June 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
What a beautiful property, and so well maintained.
June 19th, 2024
Susan Klassen
Great capture of this lovely house.
June 19th, 2024
Babs
What a beautiful home, love the stonework.
June 19th, 2024
What a beautiful home, love the stonework.