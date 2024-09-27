Sign up
Previous
Photo 517
Maggie Smith 1934-2024
I will miss this Grand Dame! A favourite actor since I first saw her in “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie”. 1969.
Rest In Peace Maggie.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
4
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
684
photos
98
followers
146
following
Tags
maggie
,
smith
Corinne C
ace
So sad. A great actress.
September 27th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
she had a good innings
September 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
I enjoyed all of her roles. She'll live forever in her films.
September 27th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
A brilliant actress. Bit of a surprise as didn’t know she’d been ill & I think we think that these screen greats will always be around.
September 27th, 2024
