Previous
Maggie Smith 1934-2024 by illinilass
Photo 517

Maggie Smith 1934-2024

I will miss this Grand Dame! A favourite actor since I first saw her in “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie”. 1969.
Rest In Peace Maggie.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
141% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
So sad. A great actress.
September 27th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
she had a good innings
September 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
I enjoyed all of her roles. She'll live forever in her films.
September 27th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
A brilliant actress. Bit of a surprise as didn’t know she’d been ill & I think we think that these screen greats will always be around.
September 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise