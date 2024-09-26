Lewistown, Illinois

Beadles Block.

We did early voting today at the courthouse. When we came out I noticed this sad old building occupying near a block. When built in 1876, it contained The Opera House. Later the downstairs was a furniture store. Ron remembers a friend and his brother had an apartment there. The brother was killed in a fire but Ron’s friend escaped. I copied the below from a genealogy on line.

“Mr. Beadles is a fine type of our self-made man, as from poverty he has risen to a position of wealth and importance in the community. When he arrived here in the flush and vigor of early manhood his only moneyed capital was thirty-seven cents, but his health, strength and brain were good substitutes, and by their aid he has acquired riches, and is the owner of much valuable property here and elsewhere. He built and still owns Beadle's Block, the finest business block in the city, and he has other realty here, and has large possessions in Chicago. His financial ability is of a high order, and in all his transactions he has always acted with strict regard to veracity and honor. He is a sincere Christian gentleman, and in 1868 connected himself with the Methodist Episcopal Church. He has always been a Democrat, and cast his first Presidential vote for Gen. Jackson.”

