London to Brighton Veteran Car Run by illinilass
London to Brighton Veteran Car Run

All cars have to be made before 1 January 1905.
It’s so much fun to watch them go by. Saw a couple of break downs but they got them going again.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
