Photo 556
London to Brighton Veteran Car Run
All cars have to be made before 1 January 1905.
It’s so much fun to watch them go by. Saw a couple of break downs but they got them going again.
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
0
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
car
,
london
,
to
,
veteran
,
brighton
,
run.
