Previous
Photo 555
Walk in the woods
Today in Weybridge. Taking it easy after a busy few days.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd November 2024 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
woods
,
weybridge
Jerzy
ace
This shot says "take it easy" in its subtle way. Nice
November 2nd, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely autumn woodland scene
November 2nd, 2024
