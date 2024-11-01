Sign up
171 / 365
I got a kick out of this.
Hughenden
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
6
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
754
photos
104
followers
150
following
46% complete
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Good one
November 1st, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Well spotted
November 1st, 2024
Jerzy
ace
Is this a man or a woman? Too funny regardless.
November 1st, 2024
Dorothy
ace
@jerzyfotos
I assume it’s Disraeli 😊
November 1st, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
I have been known to mutter "Oh, I'm so clever, I am" myself on occasions!!
November 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
LOL!
November 1st, 2024
I assume it’s Disraeli 😊