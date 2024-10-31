Sign up
29 / 365
Lovely lunch at The Castle, Edgehill
Castle, view, Ron and I.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
edgehill
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely photo of yourselves
November 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely triptych- full of memories !
November 1st, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely photo of the two of you!
November 1st, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
Beautiful view - and nice one of you two :-)
November 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
Nice shots!
November 1st, 2024
