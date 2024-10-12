Sign up
Previous
26 / 365
Could be in Illinois
But between Peterborough and Doncaster.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
2
0
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
155
25
532
156
533
26
157
534
Views
8
8
Comments
2
2
Album
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th October 2024 11:56am
Tags
train
,
to
,
doncaster
Annie-Sue
ace
those two places seem quite "unlinked" - but I suppose everywhere has somewhere in the middle!! I wondered if you'd captured one of the "Beasts of ... " [big cats living in the wild] - but perhaps not ;-)
October 12th, 2024
October 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful field and sky capture!
October 13th, 2024
