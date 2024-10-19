Previous
Eden Camp by illinilass
Photo 541

Eden Camp

World War 2 museum. All within the grounds of a former POW camp! It was very informative.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
148% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
You are busy! This looks interesting
October 19th, 2024  
KV ace
What a huge place… lots of good info here.
October 19th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
I’m sure my daughter visited this place with the school 20 or so years ago.
October 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise