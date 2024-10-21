Previous
Thornton le Dale by illinilass
Photo 543

Thornton le Dale

Over for a walk around the village Ron and I had stayed in two years ago.
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Beryl Lloyd
Such a lovely thatched cottage , a touch of Autumn colours in the birch? and the flow of the river - looks so be a lovely quaint village - a lovely collage bringing back happy memories I hope ! fav
October 21st, 2024  
Casablanca
We will be there again soon! One of our favourite stops. Love the village, love the bakery cafe, love the ducks on the river.
October 21st, 2024  
Mags
Such a beautiful collage and captures!
October 21st, 2024  
