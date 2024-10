Roseberry Topping

This morning Graham drove us through hissing rain to a place I wanted to see! He deserves accolades!

The hill is sometimes referred to as the Yorkshire Matterhorn, 1,050’, 320 m. It has been a tourist attraction since the 1700’s. Alum and ironstone has been mined here.

This is as close as we fair weather folk got! Rain was blowing in sheets!