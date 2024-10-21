Previous
Helmsley by illinilass
163 / 365

Helmsley

Had a walk around.
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Another wonderful collage with views of the old buildings and ruins ! !
October 21st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I love Helmsley! Another haunt of our courting years.
October 21st, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Beautiful images.
October 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! Wonderful sights to see.
October 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise