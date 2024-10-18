Previous
North Yorkshire Moors Railway by illinilass
North Yorkshire Moors Railway

We’re in Pickering for a few days. Luckily the train was coming in as we walked up to the station.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Casablanca ace
Love Pickering and all the villages on that road! Super train shot.
October 18th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
That’s some train too! I’ve never been to Pickering
October 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 18th, 2024  
