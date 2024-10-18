Sign up
Previous
Photo 540
North Yorkshire Moors Railway
We’re in Pickering for a few days. Luckily the train was coming in as we walked up to the station.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
3
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
railway
,
north
,
yorkshire
,
moors
,
pickering
Casablanca
ace
Love Pickering and all the villages on that road! Super train shot.
October 18th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
That’s some train too! I’ve never been to Pickering
October 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
October 18th, 2024
