Rievaulx Abbey. by illinilass
Rievaulx Abbey.

Founded by the Cistercian’s in 1132, the first abbey in the north of England. Dissolved in 1538 by King Henry VIII.
We just had a drive by as we had been before.
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Casablanca ace
Ahh memories! Hubby and I visited there when we were courting. I lived in York at the time.
October 21st, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
A lovely set of images of this interesting place.
October 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
