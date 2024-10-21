Sign up
27 / 365
Rievaulx Abbey.
Founded by the Cistercian’s in 1132, the first abbey in the north of England. Dissolved in 1538 by King Henry VIII.
We just had a drive by as we had been before.
21st October 2024
collage
abbey
rievaulx
Casablanca
ace
Ahh memories! Hubby and I visited there when we were courting. I lived in York at the time.
October 21st, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
A lovely set of images of this interesting place.
October 21st, 2024
