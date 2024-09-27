Previous
SUNSHINE-September words by illinilass
SUNSHINE-September words

We had no sunshine today because of Hurricane Helene. Just overcast and windy. Now we have a sunset. Ron was out putting the cover on the grill.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Barb ace
Very nice profile silhouette of Ron seen against that beautiful evening sky!
September 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
A lovely sunset too.
September 28th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Lovely muted tones and silhouette
September 28th, 2024  
