145 / 365
SUNSHINE-September words
We had no sunshine today because of Hurricane Helene. Just overcast and windy. Now we have a sunset. Ron was out putting the cover on the grill.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
3
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
27th September 2024 7:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunshine
,
sept24words
Barb
ace
Very nice profile silhouette of Ron seen against that beautiful evening sky!
September 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
A lovely sunset too.
September 28th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Lovely muted tones and silhouette
September 28th, 2024
