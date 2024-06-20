Sign up
Previous
Photo 416
Lawn ornaments extraordinaire.
I’ve driven by this many times but never stopped until today. It looks like it must have been a dead tree they have given a “new” life to!
Very whimsical.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
4
0
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
June 20th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
How creative but not sure I’d like to see that every day
June 20th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
Very unusual garden ornaments.
June 20th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
I like flowers a bit better but it’s certainly a talking point. Each to their own I say!
June 20th, 2024
