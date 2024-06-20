Previous
Lawn ornaments extraordinaire. by illinilass
Photo 416

Lawn ornaments extraordinaire.

I’ve driven by this many times but never stopped until today. It looks like it must have been a dead tree they have given a “new” life to!
Very whimsical.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
113% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
June 20th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
How creative but not sure I’d like to see that every day
June 20th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Very unusual garden ornaments.
June 20th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
I like flowers a bit better but it’s certainly a talking point. Each to their own I say!
June 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise