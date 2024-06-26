Sign up
Hummingbirds
To a restaurant in the very small village of Bernadotte, Il. for lunch today. It is known for their hummingbirds. Feeders are placed near all the windows and they put on quite a show.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
Dorothy
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
hummingbirds
bernadotte
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
June 26th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely shots.
June 26th, 2024
