Hummingbirds by illinilass
Hummingbirds

To a restaurant in the very small village of Bernadotte, Il. for lunch today. It is known for their hummingbirds. Feeders are placed near all the windows and they put on quite a show.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 26th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely shots.
June 26th, 2024  
