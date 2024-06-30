Previous
Play ball! by illinilass
Play ball!

For the last 4 years friends have rented a suite at Busch Stadium for a Cardinal baseball game. Great time is had by all, even when the Cards don’t win like today.
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Neat collage of your fun time
June 30th, 2024  
Great collage of these fun times at Busch Stadium.
June 30th, 2024  
