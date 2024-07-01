Sign up
Photo 430
Common Milkweed
I have 6 of these growing in my front garden along with shrubs. They are all volunteers and taller than me. I let them grow because the Monarch butterflies like them. Hopefully the flowers will soon burst open.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
flowers
milkweed
common
*lynn
so beautifully captured
July 2nd, 2024
Kathy A
Lovely shot
July 2nd, 2024
