Common Milkweed by illinilass
Photo 430

Common Milkweed

I have 6 of these growing in my front garden along with shrubs. They are all volunteers and taller than me. I let them grow because the Monarch butterflies like them. Hopefully the flowers will soon burst open.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Photo Details

*lynn ace
so beautifully captured
July 2nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Lovely shot
July 2nd, 2024  
